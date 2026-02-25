Kazakhstan Plans To Complete Modernization Of Its Aktau And Kuryk Ports In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan plans to complete the modernization of infrastructure at ports of Aktau and Kuryk in 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The announcement was made during a board meeting of the ministry chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. The modernization will include berth reconstruction and dredging works aimed at increasing throughput capacity and improving navigational safety.

In 2024, Kazakhstan adopted the 2024-2028 maritime infrastructure plan. By 2028, it is planned to increase the throughput capacity of Kuryk and Aktau ports by 50% (up to 32 million tons of cargo per year in total) and container cargo transportation three times (more than 200,000 TEUs per year).

The dredging operations at the port of Kuryk were successfully finalized in 2024, enhancing the channel depth from 5 meters to an impressive 7–8 meters.



The completion of a container hub at the Aktau port in 2025 has revolutionized cargo handling, significantly boosting the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's logistics on the global stage.