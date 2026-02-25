Uzbekneftegaz Explores New Funding Avenues With U.S.-Based Citibank
In the course of the meeting, Uzbekneftegaz showcased its
financial outcomes for 2025, underscored favorable trends in its
credit ratings, and delineated strategic initiatives designed to
bolster the company's financial resilience.
The parties reiterated their shared commitment to advancing strategic energy initiatives and enhancing financial collaboration.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz and Citibank began in 2021 as part of the company's debut Eurobond issuance on international capital markets, where Citibank acted as one of the lead arranging banks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment