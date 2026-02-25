Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekneftegaz Explores New Funding Avenues With U.S.-Based Citibank

2026-02-25 09:08:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekneftegaz and Citibank of the United States discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, including geological exploration, drilling programs, and financing of investment projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

In the course of the meeting, Uzbekneftegaz showcased its financial outcomes for 2025, underscored favorable trends in its credit ratings, and delineated strategic initiatives designed to bolster the company's financial resilience.

The parties reiterated their shared commitment to advancing strategic energy initiatives and enhancing financial collaboration.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz and Citibank began in 2021 as part of the company's debut Eurobond issuance on international capital markets, where Citibank acted as one of the lead arranging banks.

