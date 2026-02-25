Lithuania Raises Over EUR 4M For Robotic Systems For Ukrainian Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated on the campaign website, Ukrinform reports.

The campaign lasted from February 9 to 24, and a total of EUR 4,038,695 was raised. Not only Lithuanian residents joined the campaign, but also business representatives - more than 130 companies and organizations supported the campaign with various amounts.

It is noted that the funds will be directed to robotic units that help with logistics and evacuation of the wounded from the most dangerous areas.

Lithuania to send missiles to Ukraine to boost air defense

The goal of the Radarom! campaign, which has been held for the fourth time, is to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities through solutions that work where human capabilities are limited: robotic defense, logistics, and medical evacuation systems enable faster response times, reduce risks to military personnel, and help save lives.

The Radarom! campaign was organized by LRT together with non-governmental partners supporting Ukraine, namely Stiprūs kartu, Laisvės TV, and Blue/Yellow.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas announced during his visit to Kyiv that 30 missiles for the RBS-70 portable anti-aircraft missile system would be transferred to Ukraine.

Photo: pexels