No Enemy Activity Observed On Border With Belarus, Demchenko Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated this at a briefing at Ukrinform.

“No changes, such as the movement of equipment or personnel near our border on the territory of Belarus, have been observed at this time. Belarus continues to maintain certain units along the border with Ukraine, and their number remains unchanged,” Demchenko said.

He clarified that the same situation was observed in 2022, 2023, and 2024. "In fact, with statements about upcoming exercises or combat readiness checks of various components of the Belarusian army, including modernization resources, Belarus is, unfortunately, escalating the situation. In doing so, it wants to show that it expects some kind of aggression either from the territory of Ukraine or from the territory of European countries," Demchenko stressed.

According to him, this is a form of informational influence and, of course,“support for Russia as a terrorist country that has unleashed a war against our state. However, I would like to reiterate that, as of now, they are not conducting any actions near our border, including any training exercises.”

Russians launch more than 100 strikes on Sumy region, damaging educational and medical facilities

Currently, we do not see any unusual situations or provocations on the part of the Belarusian border guard service or other components of the army, the spokesman concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is imposing sanctions on Aleksandr Lukashenko, who not only allowed the deployment of the Oreshnik missile on Belarusian territory but also allowed Russia to supply critical components for it.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.