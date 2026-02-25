Economic Group Accompanying Umerov To Geneva Talks Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this during a joint press briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This morning I received a briefing from Rustem Umerov. He is on his way to Switzerland. Tomorrow there will be a bilateral meeting there between the Ukrainian and American sides. They will prepare an economic document. At the same time, we are working on a 20-point plan, security guarantees, and a prosperity package. Our economic group is traveling with him," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he stressed that tomorrow's talks will address the sequence of steps toward ending the war, although, in his opinion, the issue of territories is unlikely to be resolved.

"I am not sure that tomorrow we will have a clear result regarding land or territory, for example, because these issues, I will repeat again and again, in my opinion should be raised to the level of leaders," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will discuss a recovery package for Ukraine, preparations for a future trilateral meeting, and details of a prisoner-of-war exchange during tomorrow's meeting with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.