Lecturer, College of Education, University of Michigan-Dearborn

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Rashid Faisal is an associate professor and department chair in the College of Urban Education at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Faisal's background spans K–12 and higher education, with extensive experience in teacher development, principal preparation, and district-level leadership. His esearch centers on Black history, Black education, and culturally relevant pedagogy, with a focus on how historical consciousness, identity, and institutional responsibility shape student achievement and leadership practice. He is deeply committed to community outreach and partnerships, believing that meaningful educational change happens when schools, universities, families, and communities work together to expand opportunity and strengthen institutions.

–present Lecturer, College of Education, University of Michigan-Dearborn

Experience