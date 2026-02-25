Transition Metals Exhibiting At PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126
|Commodity
|Province
|Name
|Comment
|Au
|ON
|Gowganda
|Camp Scale Gold System in the Abitibi
|PGM
|ON
|Saturday Night
|PGE Mineralized Early-MCR Intrusion
|Au-Ag-Cu
|YK
|Pike Warden
|Emerging Epithermal / Porphyry System
|Au
|ON
|Jolly Gold
|Camp Scale Gold System in the Wabigoon
|Ni-Cu-PGM
|ON
|Maude Lake
|Large Intrusion Hosting High-Tenor Nickel System
|Au
|BC
|Homathko
|Drill Ready High Grade Gold System
|Au
|NS
|Highland Gold
|District Scale Gold System
|U
|NT
|Dessert Lake
|District Scale Unconformity Uranium Prospect
|Au
|ON
|Cryderman
|High Grade Orogenic Gold
|Cu & Zn
|SK
|Wollaston
|District Scale Sedimentary-hosted Mineralization
|Ni
|ON
|Bancroft
|Structurally Modified Magmatic Sulphides
|Cu-Au
|ON
|Island Copper
|Breccia Hosted Copper-Gold System
|Ni
|ON
|Owl Lake
|Large Early-MCR Intrusion
Qualified Person
The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Exploration Manager of Transition Metals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Transition Metals Corp.
Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.
Further information is available at or by contacting:
Scott McLean
President and CEO
Transition Metals Corp.
Tel: (705) 667-6178
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
