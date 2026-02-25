(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126 February 25, 2026 8:06 AM EST | Source: Transition Metals Corp. Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference in Toronto, Ontario, from March 1-4, 2026. Transition will showcase its' project portfolio and will be available to meet with investors, strategic partners, and industry participants throughout the convention. Attendees are invited to visit Transition in the Investors Exchange at Booth #2126 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Transition President & CEO Scott McLean commented: "PDAC is an important venue for building relationships and advancing business development initiatives. We are always interested in connecting with groups looking for high-quality Canadian exploration opportunities, and to discuss partnership structures that can advance projects while preserving shareholder leverage. We look forward to renewing our existing industry partnerships and developing new ones during PDAC." The Transition Team (Figure 1) will be in attendance for the duration of the conference, including Scott McLean (CEO), Greg Collins (COO), Tom Hart (Chief Geologist), Ben Williams (Exploration Manager), Sarah Reese (Project Geologist), and Bill Stormont (Corporate Development). We encourage conference participants to stop by our booth to learn more about Transition and our board portfolio of projects.



Explore our Project Portfolio Transition Metals is a dynamic multi-commodity mineral exploration company. Known for our creative use of cutting-edge technologies, custom-built digital compilations, and rigorous fieldwork, our team has been successful identifying opportunities that may otherwise have remained undiscovered. The Company's portfolio encompasses over 23 projects and royalties, with multiple opportunities available for partnership, option, or acquisition (Figure 2, Table 1).



To arrange an in-person meeting at PDAC, please contact: Bill Stormont

Corporate Development

Transition Metals Corp.

Email: ... Table 1: Select projects from Transition Metals' portfolio

Commodity Province Name Comment Au ON Gowganda Camp Scale Gold System in the Abitibi PGM ON Saturday Night PGE Mineralized Early-MCR Intrusion Au-Ag-Cu YK Pike Warden Emerging Epithermal / Porphyry System Au ON Jolly Gold Camp Scale Gold System in the Wabigoon Ni-Cu-PGM ON Maude Lake Large Intrusion Hosting High-Tenor Nickel System Au BC Homathko Drill Ready High Grade Gold System Au NS Highland Gold District Scale Gold System U NT Dessert Lake District Scale Unconformity Uranium Prospect Au ON Cryderman High Grade Orogenic Gold Cu & Zn SK Wollaston District Scale Sedimentary-hosted Mineralization Ni ON Bancroft Structurally Modified Magmatic Sulphides Cu-Au ON Island Copper Breccia Hosted Copper-Gold System Ni ON Owl Lake Large Early-MCR Intrusion

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Exploration Manager of Transition Metals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

