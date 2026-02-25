MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MiMedia Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Procceds of up to $6,000,000 Principals of Newly Announced Business Development Partner Credico to Invest Majority of Private Placement

February 25, 2026 8:15 AM EST | Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) (" MiMedia " or the " Company ") announced today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 24,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the " Offered Shares "), at a price of $0.25 per Offered Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 (the " Offering ").

The Company is also announcing a new business development partnership with Credico, an international leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition, with over 35 years of continued expansion and operations throughout North America, Europe, India and South Africa. Credico's client base includes global telecommunications, energy and non-profit clients that have continuously relied on Credico's expertise to expand their customer base. In the partnership, Credico will make available MiMedia's platform globally to its clients, with the goal of continuing to offer best in class tech to power its sales campaigns.

It is also anticipated that Credico's founders will personally invest a majority of the new Offering.

One co-founder of Credico, noted: "My partner and I are excited to be investing in MiMedia and forming a broader business development partnership between our two companies - Credico and MiMedia. We believe the market opportunity for our partnership is significant. Our telecom carrier clients are looking for new streams of recurring revenue at high margins, as well as new ways to keep their customers sticky. MiMedia's offering is the best independent platform we have seen in this market and we are confident that the MiMedia platform can deliver impactful recurring revenue and margin growth to our Telco clients."

Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia, added: "We are thrilled to announce this Offering and new business development partnership, both aimed to fuel exciting growth opportunities for MiMedia in 2026. We are also honored to have some of Credico's founders join our team as investors. We cannot wait to start targeting together the high number of new potential partnerships both teams see ahead."

Additional Information about the Offering

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to support growth initiatives and operations, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the TSX-V. In connection with the Offering, and subject to applicable securities laws and TSX-V policies, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who assist in introducing subscribers to the Company. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period from their date of issuance.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

About Credico

Credico is one of the world's leading face-to-face customer acquisition agency, helping our clients attract and retain loyal customers. Founded in 1991, Credico connects internationally recognized brands with high-quality, local-market outsourced sales teams that help clients acquire new customers via retail, events, door-to-door and street market sales. Credico has quadrupled its partnerships with independent sales offices around the world over the past 10 years and has increased new customer acquisition at a generous rate year-over-year. Visit to learn more.

For more information, please contact: Chris Giordano, or MiMedia Investor Relations, ... or (888) 502-9398.

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: statements regarding the Offering; the expected gross proceeds of the Offering; the use of proceeds of the Offering; the final terms of the Offering; the anticipated closing of the Offering; the business development partnership with Credico and the proposed terms thereof, and anticipated benefits to the Company of such partnership. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at . Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information[1].

Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.