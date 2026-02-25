MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canadian Goldfields Announces New U.S. Stock Symbol

February 25, 2026 8:30 AM EST | Source: Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. (TSXV: CGM) (OTC Pink: CGMXF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, effective of opening trading on February 25, 2026, its common shares will be quoted on the OTC Markets Platform under the new stock symbol "CGMXF". The new symbol aligns with the Company's recent name change and acquisition of the Miminiska Gold Property, located in Ontario, Canada.

The Company is also pleased to confirm that its common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC simplifies the process of trading, reducing transaction costs, and enhances the liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

The Company has recently made an application to be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market, a recognized US trading platform for established and developing companies. Admission to the OTCQB Venture Market remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and satisfaction of all requirements.

Additional Information

John G. Booth

Chief Executive Officer

Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Phone: (604) 802-4447

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the Company's planned exploration program for the Miminiska Gold Property is subject to change. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.