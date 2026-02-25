MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Atlantic Resources Plans Comprehensive 2026 Exploration Program at Elmtree Silver Mine & Keymet Silver Mine Incl. 2,500 Metres of Diamond Drilling - Northern New Brunswick

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce plans for 2026 at its 100% owned Keymet Precious - Base Metal Project, located in northeast New Brunswick. The 2026 program will focus on the northwest region of the Keymet Property which hosts multiple polymetallic veins (silver, copper, zinc and lead bearing) including:



Elmtree Silver Mine occurrence (late 19 th century workings)

Keymet Silver Mine (mid 1950s commercial silver-lead-zinc-copper production) Elmtree 12 vein system (periodic Great Atlantic drilling during 2015-2021 intersected multiple high-grade silver, copper and / or zinc veins including 1,158 grams / tonne (g/t) silver, 9.18% copper and 9.04% zinc over 3.00 meters core length)







Ky-18-14 (1,158 g/t Ag, 9.19% Cu and 9.04% Zn over 3.00 meters core length)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Keymet Project consists of two mineral claims (claim nos. 4283 and 5643) covering a total area of approximately 3,340 hectares, located approximately 20 kilometers northwest of Bathurst.

Great Atlantic is currently planning an exploration program within the northwest region of the Keymet Property during 2026 consisting of prospecting, rock - soil geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys (induced polarization / resistivity and magnetic), multiple trenching and 2,500 metres diamond drilling. The work will be focused mainly within the region extending northwest from the past producing Keymet Silver Mine to the areas of the Elmtree Silver Mine occurrence and the Elmtree 12 occurrence. Great Atlantic is currently finalizing these plans and will submit permit applications for line-cutting, excavator trenching and diamond drilling to the New Brunswick government in February. The primary objectives of this work include:



Test the extension of the polymetallic vein system northwest of the Keymet Silver Mine

Test the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system along strike and deeper (testing the vein system deeper than 150 meters vertical depth - most drill intercepts to date above 150 meters vertical depth)

Test for additional polymetallic veins in the area of the Elmtree Silver Mine occurrence Test areas of known gold mineralization in the area of the Elmtree 12 occurrence







Silver Occurrences - Keymet Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:











3D View of Keymet Silver Mine Shaft and Ore Body

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Past-Producing Keymet Silver Mine: The past-producing Keymet Silver Mine was developed on polymetallic veins and operated during the mid 1950s (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 368). The New Brunswick Mineral Occurrence Database files report development to the 900-foot level (274 meters) and production during 1954-1956 of approximately 59,000 tons grading on average 33.9 g/t silver, 2.59% zinc, 2.44% lead and 0.25% copper. Operation ceased during 1956 following a surface fire.







Keymet Silver Mine (mid 1950s)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Elmtree Silver Mine: Workings at the historic Elmtree Silver Mine are reported to date back to the late 1950 (also referred to as the Elmtree 13 mineral occurrence - New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 901). This includes a shaft reported to a depth of approximately 20 meters, reported to be developed on a vein with quartz, calcite and sulfides reported to be 1.8-2.4 metres wide. Reported assays at that time included an assay of 33.75 oz/ton silver. Great Atlantic completed three drill holes in this general area during 2015 and 2023 and located the historic shaft. A 0.51-meters long (core length) sample from hole Ky-15-01 returned 9.53% zinc, 9.01% lead and 66 g/t silver.

Elmtree 12 Vein System: Great Atlantic explored the area of the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system periodically during 2015-2021 ( New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 951). This included geophysical surveys (electromagnetic) and trenching during 2015 and four diamond drilling programs during 2015-2021. The drilling included multiple significant silver, copper and zinc intercepts including (core length) (see Great Atlantic's website for New Releases):



Ky-18-14: 3.00m at 1,158 g/t Ag, 9.04% Zn, 9.19% Cu and 2.16% Pb

Ky-17-8: 1.27m at 576 g/t Ag, 18.80% Zn, 3.55% Cu and 1.16% Pb

Ky-18-16: 0.52m at 478 g/t Ag, 4.47% Zn and 7.85% Cu

Ky-18-10: 1.00m at 223 g/t Ag, 16.80% Zn and 1.60% Cu

Ky-17-6: 4.95m at 209 g/t Ag, 7.67% Zn and 1.57% Cu

Ky-17-5: 0.80m at 166 g/t Ag, 13.65% Zn and 1.20% Cu

Ky-18-12: 1.20m at 157 g/t Ag, 8.90% Zn and 3.81% Cu Ky-15-3: 1.80m at 152 g/t Ag, 16.68% Zn and 1.11% Cu







2015-2018 Drill Hole Plan Map - Elmtree 12 Occurrence Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





The 2015 trenching program at the Elmtree 12 vein system exposed glacial float and veins in bedrock with high grade silver as well as significant copper and zinc mineralization. A 0.5-meters long channel sample within one trench returned 308 g/t silver, 1.94% copper and 1.52% zinc. A sample from a piece of glacial float in the same trench returned 472 g/t silver, 7.6% zinc and 5.1% copper.

Additional Silver-Bearing Occurrences: Five additional mineral occurrences with reported silver are reported within the northern region of the Keymet Project. These include (with reference numbers as per the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mineral Occurrence Database) Elmtree 2 (114), Elmtree 6 (110), Elmtree 14 (834), Keymet 3 (921) and Madran Northeast (1513). At the Elmtree 2 occurrence a 1965 drill hole was reported to intersect 2.0 oz. / ton silver, 5.86% zinc and 3.38% lead over 0.3 meters core length (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Report of Work No. 470461). This occurrence is reported within the northwest region of the Keymet Project, northwest of the Keymet Silver Mine. At the Elmtree 6 occurrence a 1960 grab sample was reported to return 4.52 oz. / ton silver, 7.41% zinc and 5.85% lead (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Report of Work No. 470052, Wark, 1964). Great Atlantic is planning focused prospecting and rock sampling +/- soil geochemical sampling and +/- geophysical surveys during 2026 to locate these additional occurrences.







Keymet Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





