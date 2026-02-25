MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Keek Social Inc. Announces Insider Share Purchases

February 25, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Keek Social Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) ("Keek" or the "Company") announces that Mark Itwaru, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, acquired common shares of the Company in the open market during the 2025 calendar year.

Mr. Itwaru purchased common shares of the Company for aggregate consideration of C$409,218.58. As a result of these acquisitions, Mr. Itwaru's ownership and control of common shares of the Company increased by greater than 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

The acquisitions were effected through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The required insider reports have been filed on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) in accordance with National Instrument 55-104 - Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Itwaru may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of securities of the Company in the open market, privately or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







