Kristina Schake Steps Down As Chief Comms Officer Of The Walt Disney Company
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES- Kristina Schake will step down as senior executive vice president and chief communications officer of The Walt Disney Company next month, at the same time as the departure of Bob Iger as chief executive officer.
Schake, who joined Disney in 2022, has served as a member of the company's senior management team and advisor to the CEO and board of directors, helping to advance Disney's strategic objectives, strengthen its long-term positioning, and navigate a period of significant change for the company and the broader industry.
Her tenure included some high-profile controversies, joining a time when the entertainment giant was caught between employees and consumers who expected it to live up to its values on LGBTQ+ and the state of Florida, which made the company a target of anti-gay legislation. The company has been involved in a number of issues since then-many of them involving allegedly“woke” policy and casting decisions.
“Kristina is an accomplished and respected communications leader, and Disney has been fortunate to have her expertise and insight during a dynamic period that has demanded strategic clarity and judgment,” said Iger.“Kristina is a skilled strategist, a trusted advisor, and an admired leader whose positive impact on Disney will be lasting.
“She strengthened how the company aligns communications with business and strategic priorities, ensuring critical stakeholder audiences are engaged with discipline and purpose. I am grateful for her partnership and friendship, her counsel, and her innumerable contributions.”
Added Schake:“The company I joined in 2022 was in a vastly different place from where it is today, both reputationally and from a business perspective, and I am proud of the work our worldwide communications team has done to support Bob as he has put Disney on a steady course for growth for the next generation of leaders
Prior to joining Disney, Schake was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, managing the federal government's national public education initiative. Previously, she was global communications director for Instagram and held leadership positions under First Lady Michelle Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton.
Her successor has not yet been named.
