Aniket Gupta Launches Comms Consultancy For Startups In Singapore
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - PR veteran Aniket Gupta has launched a new communications consultancy, Mahou Consulting, in Singapore, he told PRovoke Media in an exclusive conversation. The agency aims at using strategic PR and communications to make tangible business impact particularly with startups and scaleups.
"We are in talks with and looking to work with clients in two distinct ecosystems - the startup ecosystem and the impact ecosystem. I firmly believe that there is no shortcut in qualifying the right partners that share our values. We want strong relationships. In essence, if you have strong ambitions in terms of business growth or societal impact, we want to partner with you," said Gupta.
Gupta takes on the role of founder and managing director of the business and his role involves business and commercial operations including, but not limited to, ensuring quality of client servicing, maintaining the business pipeline, and running daily operations.
The agency is currently focused on Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines with a view to expand into other APAC markets in the future.
"It is essential for the communications industry to focus on the numbers and the tangibles. However, in today's world of AI, strongly believe that the real magic of communications lies in the intangibles - being human, authentic, and perfectly imperfect. Mahou Consulting was launched with this philosophy in mind," said Gupta.
"The sectors we are targeting - startups and impact tech - require arguably the most amount of human touch. These are typically where the most passionate people operate. We want to mirror that passion and treat their projects with the same deep care that they would. This means we need to do three things: speak to the human audience and not just LLMs, consistently re-evaluate our results, and be willing to adapt at all times," he added.
Gupta was previously with Precious Communications as its associate manager. In his role, he handled clients such as Aquila Clean Energy, PepsiCo, Ensign InfoSecurity and more. Prior to that, he was an account executive with DIFY Singapore and Grayling.
