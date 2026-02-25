Noodles & Company To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results On March 25, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13757578. The replay will be available until Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at noodles under the“Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With approximately 400 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. To learn more and find the location nearest you, visit .

