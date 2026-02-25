Entersekt Expands Leadership Team In 2025, Achieving Strong Growth And Profitability With Its Industry Recognized Context Awaretm Authentication Vision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry veteran Tim Sadler appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

Atlanta, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entersekt, a global leader in digital banking fraud prevention and payment security, today announced expansion of its commercial sales team following significant growth and innovation milestones in 2025.

Entersekt appointed Tim Sadler as its Chief Revenue Officer in November 2025, bringing more than 20 years of financial fraud and security experience to the leadership team. Previously with Armis and BioCatch, Sadler leads sales, marketing, and customer success as a unified go-to-market team.

"I'm honored to join Entersekt at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth,” said Sadler.“Entersekt has long been an innovator by bringing contextual awareness to fraud prevention methods to marry security and user experience. I look forward to working alongside this team to continue amplifying this vision globally.”

As a part of Entersekt's accelerated momentum, strategic additions to the sales leadership team include multiple industry experts:



John Bolger, previously with BioCatch, joins as VP of Partnerships to lead global partnerships, channels and alliances.

Mazen Diab, previously with Feedzai, joins as SVP of Revenue Operations to lead revenue operations.

Nick Williamson, previously with Kroll, joins as U.S. Sales Director. Matt Berryman, previously with Arcot, joins as Senior Solutions Consulting Director based in the UK.

Entersekt also recently launched Entersekt Orkestrate, a pre-packaged, low-code integration solution that makes it faster and easier to add pre-orchestrated, AI-powered Context AwareTM Authentication and real-time decisioning to any digital banking system. And fueling its strong growth across North America, Europe and South Africa, Entersekt Authentication Advisor has enabled dramatic reductions in scam and fraud losses while maintaining an increased volume in frictionless transactions for clients.

Additional fiscal year 2026 milestones and company announcements include:



Continued acceleration in North America, driven by new customer wins and expanding partner ecosystem, reflecting sustained global demand for Entersekt's platform.

Processing more than 10 billion transactions in the last 12 months, demonstrating scale, resilience, and trust from our customers. Leadership recognition by multiple industry analysts, including Best Authentication Innovation from the 5th Annual Datos Insights' Impact Awards in Fraud & AML, and Liminal's 2026 Account Takeover Prevention in Banking report.

For more information on Entersekt's vision to secure digital transactions while optimizing user experiences, visit .

About Entersekt

Entersekt, The Financial Authentication Company, provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context AwareTM Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world, and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 7.5bn+ transactions for 250m+ cardholders and 450,000+ merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, one of the world's top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit .

