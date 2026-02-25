Grön Brings Its Award-Winning Chocolate Bars To New Jersey, Returning To Its Roots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grön Showcases Their Roots As An Acclaimed Producer Of Cannabis-Infused Chocolates Made With Fair-Trade Chocolate And Premium Flavor Accents As The Company Raises The Bar For New Jersey Cannabis Consumers









PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), one of America's fastest-growing cannabis edibles brand, today announced the launch of Grön Chocolate in New Jersey. Grön Chocolate expands the brand's day-to-night offerings with effect-based bars designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs, from daytime energy and focus to nighttime calm and sleep support. The array of delicious and consistently high-rated cannabis-infused chocolates will be available across the New Jersey cannabis market at select retailers, and then expanding across the entire state.

Grön's journey into chocolate began more than a decade ago. Founder Christine Apple saw early potential to bring culinary craftsmanship to an emerging category and build cannabis chocolate with the same standards as premium confection.

In 2015, Christine helped pioneer the modern cannabis chocolate category with Grön's Dark Chocolate bar, crafted with coffee and sea salt for a more refined, culinary-forward edible experience. In 2019, Grön became the first cannabis chocolate brand to earn Fair Trade certification, supporting more sustainable livelihoods for cocoa farmers and their families.

Today, Grön brings its award-winning Chocolate bars to New Jersey with a collection of five distinct options, each built around a clear, effect-based experience. From bright daytime energy with CBG and THC to balanced, body-and-mind calm with a 1:1 CBD:THC formulation, the lineup supports different moments across the day. Each bar includes 20 pieces scored into 5mg THC segments for controlled dosing and consistent, repeatable experiences for both new and experienced consumers. All bars are also gluten-free and soy-free, making them an accessible option for ingredient-conscious shoppers.

“Chocolate is where Grön began,” said Christine Apple, Founder of Grön.“We built this company on the belief that cannabis edibles should taste exceptional and deliver predictable, intentional effects. Bringing our chocolate line to New Jersey is about raising the standard for what infused chocolate can be.”

Grön chocolate is available in the following flavors and cannabinoid ratios:

Daytime Sativa Milk Chocolate Sea Salt

Features a 3:1 ratio of 300mg CBG to 100mg THC and is designed to deliver bright, energizing effects suited for daytime movement. It offers clean energy and mental clarity without an overly heavy high, making it well-suited for productivity, daytime plans, and weekend missions.

Sativa Milk Chocolate

Contains 100mg THC and provides a classic, upbeat experience in a familiar format. It is designed to feel happy, elevated, and easygoing, making it ideal for weekend plans and daytime socializing.

Hybrid Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

Features a balanced 1:1 ratio of 100mg CBD to 100mg THC. This formulation is crafted for those who want a calm, gentle lift, offering a smoother, more controlled experience with less intensity. It is well-suited for everyday use, mid-afternoon resets, or easing tension without feeling overstimulated.

Indica Dark Chocolate

Contains 100mg THC and is designed for relaxation and decompression. It delivers a grounded, body-forward experience intended to support slow-down moments, evening rituals, and quiet nights in.

Sleepy Indica Dark Chocolate Vanilla Bean Sea Salt

Features a 1:1:1 ratio of 100mg CBD, 100mg CBN, and 100mg THC. This nighttime-focused formulation is crafted to promote deeper wind-down and rest, making it appropriate for bedtime routines, recovery-focused consumers, and full end-of-day shut-down.

Grön Chocolate Bars will be available at select New Jersey retailers beginning today, with expanded distribution rolling out statewide in March. For a full list of product availability, check out the Grön dispensary tracker:

About Grön

Grön is one of North America's leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada. Learn more at: .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at