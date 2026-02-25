Controlmonkey Expands Cloud Disaster Recovery To Network Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New support for Cloudflare, Akamai and Fastly brings visibility and recovery to one of the most overlooked causes of outages

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey today announced its configuration-level disaster recovery to include network vendors and environment. Building on its 2025 category launch of Cloud Configuration Disaster Recovery, ControlMonkey now supports network configuration recovery and cyber resilience across leading providers including Cloudflare, Fastly, Akamai, and F5.

The platform automatically captures daily snapshots of critical network control-plane components - including route tables, CDN configurations, security groups, firewall rules, DNS records, and edge routing policies - enabling automated restoration in the event of an incident such as a cyberattack. This expansion addresses network configuration, one of the most overlooked layers of modern cloud resilience.

Recent Cloudflare outages have demonstrated how routing and DNS configuration errors can impact millions of users within minutes. Several high-profile outages during 2025, including a global outage of Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver caused by an internal configuration change, triggered worldwide withdrawal of routing prefixes in July, and configuration changes left applications unreachable despite data and workloads remaining intact.

While organizations invest heavily in data backup and ransomware protection, network configuration remains largely unprotected. Without automated restoration of the network control plane, teams are forced to manually reconstruct routing policies, firewall rules, and edge configurations during high-pressure outages - extending recovery times and increasing operational risk.

With ControlMonkey, teams can restore networking policies and routing configurations directly from versioned configuration snapshots, significantly reducing manual rebuild efforts and accelerating recovery time.

Unlike traditional disaster recovery and cyber resilience tools that focus solely on data restoration, ControlMonkey delivers automated recovery for cloud infrastructure and network configuration as part of a unified control-plane resilience platform.

Additional capabilities include:

Automated configuration recovery Restore infrastructure and network policies - including routing tables, security groups, DNS records, and edge rules - from versioned configuration snapshots.

Real-time drift detection Continuously monitor cloud and network configuration changes to prevent unauthorized or risky modifications from escalating into outages.

Recovery readiness visibility Provide centralized insight into configuration coverage and restore capability across cloud and edge environments.

Improved RTO/RPO confidence Reduce downtime caused by manual network rebuilds and accelerate restoration of reachable production environments.





About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry's first end-to-end IaC automation platform. By combining AI with enterprise-grade automation, ControlMonkey gives cloud teams Total Cloud Control - from provisioning to governance, optimization and disaster recovery. Founded by the cloud veterans behind Spot (acquired by NetApp for $450M), ControlMonkey powers leading enterprises worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

