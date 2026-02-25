El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results On Thursday, March 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Liz Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13757075. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at elpolloloco under the“Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards as a“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in 1980, El Pollo Loco has expanded to more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Washington with additional locations in development. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards APP or Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

Investor Contact:

...

Media Contact:

Brittney Shaffer

El Pollo Loco

Director of Brand Communications

...