Shiplify Shortlisted For Retail Supply Chain Innovation As LTL Complexity Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores Shiplify's role in helping retail shippers navigate the narrow margins that come with LTL shipping

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify, the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced it has been shortlisted for Supply Chain Innovation by the Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH).

Residential LTL shipping has become one of the most costly and unpredictable parts of the retail supply chain. Hidden delivery requirements such as liftgates, restricted access points and residential classifications are frequently missed upfront, leading to misrated shipments and expensive post-delivery accessorial charges that erode margins. Shiplify eliminates these blind spots by providing upfront shipment visibility, validating delivery attributes across all partners before freight moves and ensuring accessorials are captured accurately. This added confirmation provides retailers the confidence to plan, budget and protect profitability at scale.

“LTL shipping for retailers has become far more complex than simply moving freight from point A to point B,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify.“Residential delivery variables can dramatically impact cost, service and customer experience. Being shortlisted by RTIH validates our proof of concept: Accurate data and upfront visibility are no longer optional, they're essential for retail shippers who want to scale profitably.”

Shiplify's recognition comes as retail shippers face growing volatility during peak shipping periods, where profit margins on LTL shipments often sit in the 10–15% range, according to Shiplify. In an environment where a single unexpected accessorial can wipe out the profit on a shipment, inaccurate classification and post-delivery fees have become a serious margin threat.

“The future of LTL will demand even greater precision,” Winship added.“Shippers are facing tighter margins, more selective carrier networks and zero tolerance for data errors. Shiplify is built to meet that reality head-on, giving retailers the tools to eliminate surprises, execute with confidence and turn freight accuracy into a competitive advantage.”

The challenges in retail LTL shipping are already intensifying as consumer expectations rise and carrier networks remain under pressure. To address this, Shiplify has expanded its platform capabilities with a Self-Service tool, making critical LTL data and optimization more accessible to a wider range of retailers at an affordable entry point of just $99 per month for 500 location attribute searches.

For more information about Shiplify's tools and to try the Self-Service tool free for 14 days, follow the link here.

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify's various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

...