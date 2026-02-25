Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Estimated At US$41.88 Billion In 2026 Projected To Grow At 7.9% CAGR Through 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report 2026-2036 (Including Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs)

The global ophthalmic drugs market is set for steady expansion over the next decade, supported by biologic innovation, wider adoption of anti-VEGF therapies and earlier disease detection enabled by artificial intelligence.

Visiongain estimates the market will reach US$41.88 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% through 2036.

The company's latest research, Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report 2026–2036, examines how the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular oedema and glaucoma is reinforcing long-term treatment demand, while advances in drug durability and delivery systems are reshaping competitive positioning across high-value retinal segments.

Biologics and Anti-VEGF Therapies Anchor Revenue Growt h

Biologic therapies, particularly anti-VEGF agents, remain central to ophthalmic drug revenues. These treatments are firmly established as the clinical standard for retinal disorders,including AMD, diabetic macular oedema and retinal vein occlusion.

Manufacturers are increasingly focused on durability. Longer-acting molecules, dual-pathway inhibitors and refillable delivery platforms aim to reduce injection frequency while maintaining efficacy.

Visiongain Lead Analyst Comments, " The commercial emphasis is shifting toward durability, r educing treatment burden is becoming as strategically important as molecule innovation itself.”

The uptake of Vabysmo (faricimab), developed by Roche and Genentech, reflects continued investment in next-generation retinal biologics.

AI Integration May Expand the Treated Population

Visiongain's research highlights the growing commercial impact of AI in ophthalmology diagnostics.

AI-enabled retinal imaging systems support earlier detection of diabetic retinopathy and related conditions. Earlier diagnosis may increase referral rates and expand the number of patients receiving pharmaceutical treatment.

The FDA-cleared autonomous AI platform developed by Digital Diagnostics, now operating in U.S. primary care settings, demonstrates how improved screening access can broaden patient pathways into retinal therapy markets.

Long-Acting Drug Delivery Systems

Frequent intravitreal injections remain a clinical and logistical challenge in retinal care. Companies are therefore investing in sustained-release implants, refillable port delivery systems and extended-duration biologics.

In February 2025, Roche reported that its Susvimo® Port Delivery System with ranibizumab delivered sustained efficacy with extended refill intervals in wet AMD compared with monthly injections, highlighting the industry's focus on durability.

Over the forecast period, improvements in delivery systems are expected to influence competitive positioning alongside molecule development.

Distribution Channels Continue to Evolve

Visiongain also notes the gradual expansion of online pharmacy platforms and the integration of telehealth within ophthalmology. Digital consultation and prescription fulfilment models may improve adherence in chronic conditions such as glaucoma and AMD.

Recent developments include:

. Bausch + Lomb's launch of Opal, a digital marketplace in the United States

. GoodRx's enhanced e-commerce pharmacy platform in partnership with Hy-Vee



These developments signal a gradual shift toward more integrated digital distribution models. The report further assesses the impact of U.S. trade tariffs on ophthalmic pharmaceutical supply chains. Given the concentration of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing in Asia, tariff escalation may influence sourcing strategies and margins, particularly among generic and smaller speciality manufacturers. However, demand for essential ophthalmic therapies is expected to remain resilient.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the ophthalmic drugs market include AbbVie Inc., Alcon, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Breye Therapeutics ApS, EyeBio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nicox, Novartis AG, Novaliq GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SpliceBio, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others.

Recent developments include:



January 2026 – Bayer AG and BlueRock Therapeutics received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for OpCT-001 for retinitis pigmentosa.

January 2026 – The European Commission granted marketing authorisation for EyleaTM 8 mg for macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion.

December 2025 – Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched Verkazia® in China for severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis. July 2025 – Alcon announced U.S. commercial availability of TRYPTYR® (acoltremon ophthalmic solution) 0.003% for Dry Eye Disease.

⸻

About the Report

Visiongain's 393-page Ophthalmic Drugs Market report includes 146 tables and 228 charts, providing detailed commercial analysis across indications, prescription and OTC drugs, routes of administration, distribution channels, drug classes, and detailed regional markets. The study supports strategic decision-making, and competitive analysis within the ophthalmology sector.

⸻

About Visiongain

Established in 1998, Visiongain is an independent publisher of analyst-led market intelligence, delivering data-driven research, forecasts, and strategic insight across global industries and emerging markets. Visiongain supports evidence-based decision-making for investment, procurement, and long-term strategic planning.

Contact Information

Email: ...

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Website: