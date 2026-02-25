403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Housing Min. Congratulates Political Leadership On Nat'l Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari extended on Wednesday his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day anniversaries.
He prayed Almighty Allah to bring back these blessed days to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister with abundant health and well-being, and to bestow upon the State of Kuwait and its generous people more goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to perpetuate upon us the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity. (end)
amh
He prayed Almighty Allah to bring back these blessed days to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister with abundant health and well-being, and to bestow upon the State of Kuwait and its generous people more goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to perpetuate upon us the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment