Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Housing Min. Congratulates Political Leadership On Nat'l Days


2026-02-25 09:00:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari extended on Wednesday his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day anniversaries.
He prayed Almighty Allah to bring back these blessed days to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister with abundant health and well-being, and to bestow upon the State of Kuwait and its generous people more goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to perpetuate upon us the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

