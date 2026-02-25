Jharkhand HC Dismisses Revision Pleas Of Ex-Minister Kamlesh Singh's Kin In Money Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed criminal revision petitions filed by the son, daughter, son-in-law and wife of former Jharkhand Minister Kamlesh Singh in connection with a disproportionate assets and money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay passed the order on Wednesday, clearing the way for the trial court to resume proceedings in the matter.

The petitions were filed by Kamlesh Singh's kin Surya Sonal Singh, Madhu Singh, Ankita Singh and Narendra Mohan Singh, who had challenged the continuation of proceedings against them.

With the High Court dismissing their pleas, the stay on the trial court proceedings stands vacated, allowing the special court to move forward with the case.

Charges have already been framed in the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the case, has alleged that during Kamlesh Singh's tenure as minister, his family members acquired assets through illegal means and subsequently attempted to project them as legitimate.

According to the ED, approximately Rs 5.83 crore was allegedly laundered. The agency registered the case way back on October 10, 2009.

Earlier, the accused had filed a discharge petition, which was dismissed by the High Court on November 25, 2017. Following that setback, they moved a criminal revision petition, which has now also been rejected.

In 2017, a special ED court in Ranchi had remanded Surya Sonal Singh and Narendra Mohan Singh to judicial custody, reiterating the allegations of laundering over Rs 5.83 crore.

With the High Court's latest order, the trial in the special court is expected to resume soon and gain momentum. The ED is likely to begin presenting witnesses and documentary evidence in support of its case.

The next date of hearing will be fixed by the trial court now.