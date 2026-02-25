Kerala's Long Wait For AIIMS Back In Focus As High Court Raps Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre's stand on establishing an AIIMS in the state, rekindling a debate that resurfaces with clockwork regularity and renewed disappointment.

Hearing a petition on the issue, the court questioned the delay in taking a decision and asked whether the Union government had, in principle, decided to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala.

The court had earlier directed the Centre to conduct a feasibility study at the site proposed by the state.

When the Union government sought four weeks' time to respond, the bench declined, granting two weeks instead.

It also directed a representative of the Union Health Ministry to appear online and clarify the status of the feasibility study.

For Kerala, the AIIMS promise has become a recurring pre-budget ritual.

Each year, ahead of the Union Budget, expectations build that this might finally be the year when the coveted institution is announced.

Each year, the anticipation proves short-lived.

Union Minister and actor turned politician Suresh Gopi has repeatedly asserted that an AIIMS will come to Kerala, keeping hopes alive among supporters.

The state government, however, maintains that it has fulfilled all prerequisites, including identifying and offering land, and has accused the Centre of dragging its feet.

The absence of the AIIMS in Kerala stands out, particularly when several other states have secured the premier healthcare and medical education institution over the past decade.

Health sector experts argue that an AIIMS would significantly boost tertiary care access and research capacity in the state.

With the High Court now seeking time-bound clarity, the spotlight has once again shifted to New Delhi.

For a state that prides itself on healthcare indicators, the prolonged wait for an AIIMS has become as much a political talking point as a test of Centre-State coordination.