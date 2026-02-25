Ramadan 2026: Iftar, Sehri Timings For February 26 In Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad And Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint)Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in Islam is underway. In India, it began on 19 February, ushering in a period of prayer, reflection and spiritual renewal for Muslims across the nation.

The start of Ramadan is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon-usually first seen in Gulf countries and western regions, and a day later in India and nearby nations.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

As the length of the days varies during the month, the iftar and sehri timings varies on a regular basis.

From Lucknow, Delhi to Kolkata, Hyderabad, among other places– Sehri and Iftar timings vary depending on which city you are in.

For instance, this year, the Sehri time in Kolkata has been 30-35 minutes ahead as compared to the timings in New Delhi.

What are the Sehri and Iftar timings for 26 February?

Here's a glimpse at the Sehri and Iftar timings across various cities for Thursday, 26 February:

Ramadan honours the fourth pillar of Islam, Sawm, or fasting, which encourages Muslims to practice self-control, gratitude and compassion. Through these teachings, Muslims commemorate the history of Ramadan and the importance of fasting by refraining from food and water during daylight hours.

Across the Middle East, cities such as Dubai host Ramadan night markets and themed tents, where communities gather for suhoor and iftar meals. In Turkey, popular customs have remained communal iftar events and traditional drumming to wake people for suhoor.

When did Ramadan begin in Saudi Arabia?

In Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, dawn-to-dusk fasting began from Wednesday, 18 February, after the crescent was sighted on Tuesday evening (17 February).