PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome From Indian Community In Israel

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Israel as he arrived at his hotel in Tel Aviv, Wednesday afternoon. The spectacular engagement highlighted India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

PM Modi witnessed cultural performances and applauded the performing artists who welcomed him. Chants of 'Modi Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' reverberated, underscoring the deep love for India and massive popularity enjoyed by the Indian PM.

PM Modi arrived at the hotel after holding a private meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ben-Gurion International Airport soon after his arrival in the country on a two-day State Visit. The two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties besides regional issues.

"This is a bond of real friendship. Great friend, my great friend," Netanyahu was seen saying while meeting PM Modi in a video shared by the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The 'private meeting' between the two leaders took place after Netanyahu and First Lady Sara Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi at the Ben-Gurion airport in a special gesture.

"You are a great leader," said Netanyahu after the two leaders exchanged a warm hug at the tarmac.

The Israeli PM also engaged in an animated conversation with PM Modi, highlighting that the colour of PM Modi's pocket square matches Sara's saffron dress perfectly.

"My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries," Netanyahu posted on X.

"We will attend a festive reception at the Knesset, visit an innovation event in Jerusalem, and host Prime Minister Modi for a joint dinner. Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi stated that he is honoured to have been received by Israeli counterpart and his wife at the airport and is looking forward to holding talks and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the friendship between two nations.

"Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017, a trip which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management cooperation between the two countries. Netanyahu had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport in 2017.

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to his engagements with Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in various sectors and discussing regional and global issues.

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.

During the visit, PM Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and hold talks with him on various bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.