AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Arrest Delhi Counterparts

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Feb 25 (IANS) At least 20 Delhi police personnel were detained by the Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday for arresting three Youth Congress leaders from Rohru town, Shimla district. ​

The leaders were arrested in connection with a protest staged by Youth Congress leaders at the AI summit in New Delhi. ​

A Delhi Police team reached Rohru, arrested the leaders, and was heading back to Delhi when it was stopped near Dharampur town in Solan district by the state police, which detained them. ​

The police personnel and the arrested leaders were then taken to Shimla and are being presented in court. Superintendent of Police Tirumalaraju SD Varma told the media that they received information about the arrests, and they set up checkpoints near Dharampur at the Shimla police's request. ​

The arrest of police men was carried out by the Shimla police. Congress lawmaker Kuldeep has demanded that the state government take stern action against the Delhi Police. ​

He termed the police action against Youth Congress leaders as an attempt to suppress their voices.

​“Raiding premises without a warrant is a clear violation of privacy,” Rathore said in a press statement. ​

He urged the state government to take legal action against the Delhi Police. ​

Rathore also criticised the Central Government, stating that the country isn't the property of one party. ​

“In a democracy, governments come and go, but the opposition's duty is to raise the people's voice,” he said. ​

He alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress youth voices by making a huge issue out of the Youth Congress's shirtless protest during the AI summit.