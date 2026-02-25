Why Did GERN Stock Tumble 10% Pre-Market Today?
Geron Corp. (GERN) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Wednesday, highlighting rising sales of its blood cancer therapy RYTELO as the company sharpens its focus on expanding adoption in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).
Total revenue reached $48 million in the fourth quarter, with a loss per share (EPS) of $0.05. Both the metrics came in below the analysts' consensus estimates of $50.88 million and a loss of $0.04, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.
However, Geron posted RYTELO net product sales of $48 million for Q4 and $183.6 million for the full year. Demand rose 9% in the fourth quarter compared with the prior quarter, while the number of ordering accounts increased by 150 to roughly 1,300.
Following the update, Geron's stock traded over 10% lower in Wednesday's premarket.
