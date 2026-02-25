'The Kerala Story 2': Producer Opposes HC Screening, Cites Censor Board

Producer Challenges High Court's Screening Order

Amid the growing controversies surrounding the release of 'The Kerala Story 2', the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah has filed a counter-affidavit opposing the Kerala High Court's order for a screening. Asserting that the Kerala HC should not exercise its oversight authority to view and evaluate the film, Vipul Amrutlal Shah clarified that the Censor Board is the sole authority empowered to examine films and issue certificates.

Shah also explained that the film was previously granted permission for screening after experts viewing, adding that they were satisfied with the narrative. The film was granted Censor Board approval following all constitutional procedures, the producer said. He strongly informed the court that 'The Kerala Story 2' cannot be stayed unless there are major errors in the Censor Board's decision, further highlighting that halting its release would cause significant financial loss.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered the makers of 'The Kerala Story 2' to arrange a screening of the Hindi film for the court in Kochi before its release on Friday.

Makers Deny Teaser Removal Reports

Prior to this, the makers even dismissed reports claiming the film's teaser was pulled following court intervention. Sunshine Pictures issued a statement that said, "...would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material."

Sequel Sparks 'Propaganda' Debate

'The Kerala Story 2', the sequel of the National Award-winning 'The Kerala Story', which released in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. The sequel has sparked strong reactions since its trailer launch. Opposition leaders, celebrities and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda", while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)