DIG Praises Brave Inspector Injured In Gurdaspur Terror Encounter

DIG Visits Injured Inspector

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Border Range, Sandeep Goyal, on Wednesday visited a private hospital in Gurdaspur to check on Inspector Gurmeet Singh, who sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorist Dilawar Singh.

Speaking to the media, the DIG stated that Gurmeet Singh supported his team with great bravery throughout the entire operation, and while encountering Dilawar Singh during this mission, he himself got injured. He praised the contribution made by the Inspector and shared that Gurmeet Singh is now doing well. He expressed pride in having a brave police officer like Gurmeet Singh in his team and noted that his condition is now much better than before.

International ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted

Earlier in December, DIG Sandeep Goyal said the Punjab Police, with support from central and state agencies, had busted an international ISI-backed terror module involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur and planning more strikes.

Speaking to ANI, the DIG said, "Punjab Police, with the help of central agencies, Delhi Police, Haryana Police, state's own intelligence agencies, has busted an international ISI-backed terror module... The one who was leading it was terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a resident of Jalandhar Rural and Amandeep Singh Aman Pannu, who was a resident of Gurdaspur."

He said the terrorists had aimed to spark communal tensions. "They had planned a hand grenade attack to spread chaos and disharmony between communities. They had carried out a hand grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur," he added.

Details of the Network and Arrests

According to the DIG, the network had multiple layers. "They had created two modules of their own and the second module was to carry out another such incident after 4-5 days, which we foiled yesterday... We have arrested Naveen and Kush. Two pistols and a P86 Chinese-made hand grenade were also recovered from them," he said.

He further said that questioning had led them to additional suspects. "Gurjeet Singh and Pradeep Singh were arrested yesterday. We identified both modules through questioning. During the raids and arrests, we discovered that the first module members, Hargun and Vijay Prajapati, both residents of Gwalior, had been arrested by the Delhi Police. We have identified the third individual and will apprehend him."

The DIG added that follow-up action was underway. "The second module has also been identified, in which Naveen and Kush have been arrested. There is a third module within that as well. The third character has been identified. He will also be arrested soon..." he said. (ANI)

