Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vanda Pharma Stock Rises Pre-Market After FDA Accepts Imsidolimab Filing For Rare Skin Disorder

2026-02-25 09:00:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application for Imsidolimab for the treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP).

The company noted that if the FDA approves its application, Imsidolimab could address a significant unmet medical need in this rare and life-threatening disorder.

Vanda shares were up nearly 5% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

AsiaNet News

