IBN Initiates Coverage Of Frontieras North America Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America Inc., an energy and environmental technology company focused on redefining how coal and other solid hydrocarbons are utilized within modern energy and industrial systems, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Frontieras' core platform is FASFormTM, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that separates coal into gases, liquids, and purified solid carbon to produce market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon products. Rather than combusting coal as a single-use fuel, the process is engineered to extract multiple usable outputs from the same feedstock through a closed-loop design.

Frontieras is developing its first commercial-scale facility in Mason County, West Virginia, designed to process approximately 7,500 tons of coal per day, or about 2.7 million tons annually. Supported by long-term feedstock and product offtake frameworks, the project represents the company's first commercial-scale deployment serving established global energy and chemicals markets.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Frontieras North America.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Frontieras North America the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Frontieras North America, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at

About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASFormTM, a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...