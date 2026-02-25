Public Invited To Vote For USO Canine Volunteer Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes outstanding contributions from USO therapy dogs

Arlington, VA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO opened online voting to determine the winner of the USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions from USO therapy dogs and their handlers over the past year.

Members of the public are invited to vote for one of the five finalists until March 16 at uso/caninevote.



The USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award is part of the USO Canine Program, which acknowledges the strong bond between humans and animals, and the critical role dogs play within the military community, addressing diverse mental, emotional and physical needs. Through interactions with certified therapy dogs at USO events and USO Centers, service members and their families experience the profound emotional support that only a four-legged friend can offer.

The five finalists for USO Canine Volunteer of the Year are:

Cooper - USO Las Vegas

Cooper, a Dalmatian, has become a familiar and beloved face throughout the Las Vegas military and USO community. With an infectious enthusiasm for service, he dedicates himself to supporting both active and retired military members, as well as first responders. Cooper makes weekly visits to the USO Center at Harry Reid International Airport, where he plays a key role in easing the stress of travel for service members and their families. In addition to his airport visits, Cooper volunteers alongside his older sister, Molly, during monthly visits to Nellis Air Force Base and makes special trips to Creech Air Force Base several times a year.

Maki - USO Ramstein, Germany

Maki, a Miniature American Shepard, has made an exceptional impact at USO Ramstein through his consistent presence in programs such as Paws and Pancakes and Teddy Bear Picnics, where he helps create a calm, welcoming environment for military children and families. His gentle demeanor and intuitive connection with children, especially those who may be shy, bring comfort and reassurance during each event. Maki has become a recognizable and beloved figure in the community, with children eagerly collecting his trading cards and stickers and asking for him by name at future programs.

Penny – USO Yokosuka, Japan

Penny, a German Shepherd/Chinook Mix, has become a weekly staple at the USO center, providing consistent comfort, joy, and connection to service members and their families. Over the past year, 400 patrons have participated in the USO Therapy Tails program with Penny, seeking an hour of puppy love that brings a visible sense of calm and relief. Beyond helping jumpstart the center's canine volunteer program, Penny offers a level of love and peace that makes a measurable difference in the well-being of those who serve.

Ranger - USO New Jersey and Delaware

Ranger, a Golden Retriever, has had a far-reaching impact, extending USO canine support into new locations and communities. His service has spanned fundraising events, Homecoming 250 in Philadelphia, and countless unit-support visits throughout New Jersey and Delaware, where he consistently uplifted service members during their work days. Beyond unit visits, Ranger has helped build community through special programs such as Reading with Ranger and even a Ranger Birthday Party on base-creating moments of joy, connection, and normalcy for those who serve.

Sapper - USO Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Sapper, an Alaskan Husky, has become an integral part of daily life at the USO Center at Fort Bragg, bringing joy, comfort and support to an extraordinary volume of patrons-approximately 13,000 service members and families each month. Sapper plays a vital role in a wide range of programs and events, from youth programming to Winter Holiday celebrations and Thanksgiving events. Beyond the center, Sapper supports critical military moments by attending Green Ramp deployment and homecoming events, offering comfort as Soldiers depart or return home.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Five finalists for USO Canine Volunteer of the Year

CONTACT: David Carrier USO...