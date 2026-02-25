Polypid Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place during March 2026.

Citizens 2026 Life Sciences Conference



Date: March 10, 2026 at 1:40 pm ET

Location: Eden Roc Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL

Format: Fireside chat Webcast Signup:

Investors who wish to meet with PolyPid management should contact their Citizens representative to request a one-on-one meeting.

38 th Annual ROTH Conference



Date: March 23, 2026, at 12:30 PM PT

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA Format: Fireside chat



Investors who wish to meet with PolyPid management should contact their Roth representative to request a one-on-one meeting.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid's lead product, D-PLEX100, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care.

For additional Company information, please visit

