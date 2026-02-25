403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KRCS Chairperson Congratulates Political Leadership, People On Nat'l Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis on Wednesday extended his extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day anniversaries.
In a statement for KUNA, Al-Maqamis said that on this occasion, KRCS continues to fulfill its humanitarian mission and enhance Kuwait's standing in regional and international forums.
Al-Maqamis prayed Allah Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security and stability upon the State of Kuwait and to bring these national occasions back to the nation with more progress and prosperity.
He stressed that the annual celebration held by KRCS is an occasion to renew the pledge to continue humanitarian work and to exert more effort and dedication in serving people in need, which contributes to consolidating Kuwait's name in regional and international forums.
He pointed out that with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the meanings of giving, solidarity, and social responsibility are renewed, as KRCS is keen to redouble its humanitarian efforts and implement its charitable programs and projects inside and outside Kuwait in a spirit of teamwork, embodying the highest humanitarian values. (end)
amh
In a statement for KUNA, Al-Maqamis said that on this occasion, KRCS continues to fulfill its humanitarian mission and enhance Kuwait's standing in regional and international forums.
Al-Maqamis prayed Allah Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security and stability upon the State of Kuwait and to bring these national occasions back to the nation with more progress and prosperity.
He stressed that the annual celebration held by KRCS is an occasion to renew the pledge to continue humanitarian work and to exert more effort and dedication in serving people in need, which contributes to consolidating Kuwait's name in regional and international forums.
He pointed out that with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the meanings of giving, solidarity, and social responsibility are renewed, as KRCS is keen to redouble its humanitarian efforts and implement its charitable programs and projects inside and outside Kuwait in a spirit of teamwork, embodying the highest humanitarian values. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment