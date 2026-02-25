403
EU Proposes Accession As Founding Member Of International Claims Commission For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed that the European Union join as a founding member of the International Claims Commission, a body tasked with ensuring compensation for victims of the Russia Ukraine war.
In a press release, the Commission said the proposal must be adopted by Member States in the Council of the European Union and approved by the European Parliament after which the European Union would formally become a founding member of the International Claims Commission.
It noted that the Commission will operate under the umbrella of the Council of Europe and will be responsible for "reviewing, assessing, and determining claims for compensation for the damage, loss and injury caused by Russia in Ukraine and to its people," in addition to determining the amount of compensation due in each case.
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in the statement that, "If you start a war, you foot the bill. And as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year, the price of Russia's aggression is only growing. Hundreds of billions will be needed to rebuild Ukrainian homes and infrastructure, and clear explosives scattered across the country. Every Ukrainian citizen can already register compensation claims for damage, loss or injury thanks to the Claims Commission. And when the war is over, Russia must pay for the damage it has caused."
The European Union signed in December 2025, alongside 35 countries, the Convention establishing the Claims Commission and pledged up to one million euros to support its establishment within the framework of the Council of Europe.
The Claims Commission builds on the work carried out by the Register of Damage, established in May 2023 to record eligible claims. Through the Register, Ukraine and its citizens can already submit claims for damage, loss or injury, including cases of death, serious injury, violence, loss of housing or residence, and deportation of children. (end)
