Rahma Global Society Distributes 900 Food Baskets In Yemen With Kuwaiti Funding
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Rahma Global Society launched on Wednesday "Kuwait Mercy Convoys 5" project, which includes the distribution of 900 food baskets to displaced and impoverished families in the Yemeni governorate of Aden as part of "Kuwait by your side" campaign, coinciding with the Kuwait's National Day celebrations.
During the inauguration, Aden Deputy Governor Awad Mabjar expressed his congratulations to the government and people of Kuwait on the occasion of the 67th National Day and the 37th anniversary of Liberation Day, thanking the supporters and those in charge of this project, which reflects the spirit of brotherhood and humanitarian solidarity of the Kuwaiti people towards their Yemeni brothers in their current circumstances.
On his part, Vice President of the Communication Foundation for Human Development Emad Abdulrahim, which is implementing the project, said that carrying out this project with Kuwait's national holidays represents a message of support and solidarity with the Yemeni people from their brothers in Kuwait, demonstrating their continued support since Kuwait's independence up to present times. (end)
