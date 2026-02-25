'Those Inclined Towards Robbery Kept UP In Darkness': CM Yogi Adityanath In Tokyo

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Feb 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Japan. Addressing a gathering of Indian diaspora in Tokyo, he said that previous governments kept the state in“darkness” due to their inclination towards corruption and lawlessness, asserting that his government brought UP“into the light” by all-around improvement in law and order, infrastructure and power supply.

The Chief Minister spoke about what he described as UP's transformation from“darkness to development.”

“Earlier, there were no roads, no proper connectivity, and no electricity. People used to complain about constant power cuts. Those who work in darkness do not like light. When the tendency is towards robbery, everything is done in the dark,” he said.

“If we want to free Uttar Pradesh from fear and corruption, we must bring it into the light. We are sons of the Sun; we need light like the Sun,” he added, drawing a metaphorical contrast between past and present governance.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving steadily towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, and Uttar Pradesh -- with a population of nearly 250 million -- is playing a key role in that journey.

“Earlier, news from UP revolved around curfews, riots and darkness. Today, it is about Diwali celebrations, the Maha Kumbh, and global investment,” he said.

He highlighted improvements in law and order, road connectivity and electricity supply, claiming that the state has emerged as a major investment destination in sectors such as semiconductors, data centres, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, logistics parks and international airports.

Referring to cultural and religious events, CM Yogi said that large-scale celebrations such as Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali in Kashi, and Holi festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan symbolise a positive transformation in the state.

Extending Holi greetings to the Indian diaspora in Japan, he said that events such as the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflect India's cultural strength and civilisational heritage.

He also mentioned the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as an example of blending modern infrastructure with tradition.

“India believes in leading the world through friendship and compassion, not dominance,” he said, quoting the Sanskrit phrase 'Janani Janmabhoomi Swargadapi Gariyasi' (Mother and motherland are greater than heaven).

The Chief Minister noted that around 55,000 Indians reside in Japan and urged them to contribute to the development of both India and Japan.

“We are in Japan, the land of the rising sun. India is the land of the sons of the Sun. Our tradition connects faith with duty and values. Even while living abroad, you are preserving India's cultural heritage and contributing to development,” he said.

The CM also spoke about the celebration of Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24, stating that the state has taken pride in promoting its heritage since 2017. He claimed that while only around 51,000 lamps were lit during the first Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the number has now grown to 2.5 to 3 million diyas simultaneously.

He further said that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed record tourist footfall, asserting that pride in cultural heritage drives social and economic progress.

The event began with a cultural programme featuring performances by young members of the Indian community. Praising their talent, the Chief Minister said their presentation of classical and devotional themes, including performances inspired by Ayodhya and Kashi traditions, was deeply impressive.

Later, at a photo session with the performers, the venue resonated with chants of“Yogi, Yogi”.