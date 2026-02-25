Economic Safeguarding Crucial For Empowerment Of Youth: Assam CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that economic empowerment of the youth is crucial to safeguarding the future of the state, as he ceremonially launched the distribution of the first instalment of financial assistance under Mukhya Mantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0 for selected entrepreneurs from Jorhat, Golaghat and Majuli districts.

​The programme was held at the playground of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology in Sotai. A total of 5,958 entrepreneurs received financial assistance amounting to over Rs 59 crore. ​

Of them, 2,366 beneficiaries are from Jorhat, 2,995 from Golaghat and 597 from Majuli. The beneficiaries include 10 under the professional category and 5,948 under the general category. ​

Under the second phase of the scheme, the state government has initiated steps to provide financial support exceeding Rs 1,495 crore to 74,444 prospective entrepreneurs across Assam. ​

Each beneficiary in the general category will receive Rs 2 lakh, while those in the professional category will receive Rs 5 lakh. ​Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that nearly five lakh students appear for the matriculation examinations in Assam every year, with aspirations of securing government jobs. ​

However, due to limited opportunities in the public sector, many youths are forced to seek low-paying jobs outside the state. He said around 20 lakh youths from Assam are currently working outside due to lack of adequate employment opportunities at home. ​

Sarma said prolonged political and social challenges in the past hampered industrial growth, resulting in a weak investment climate and limited job creation. ​

He added that more than 1.6 lakh youths have been provided government jobs over the last five years. ​

Referring to upcoming major projects such as the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, the bio-refinery at Numaligarh, the urea-ammonia project at Namrup, and the thermal power project at Bilasipara, the Chief Minister said these initiatives are expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly two lakh youths. ​

Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship and skill development, Sarma urged young people to become job creators rather than job seekers. He also announced that 60,000 unemployed youths would be appointed to teaching positions over the next two years. ​

The Chief Minister urged beneficiaries to utilise the financial assistance judiciously. He said Rs 1 lakh is provided as a government grant, while the remaining Rs 1 lakh is an interest-free loan repayable over five years. ​

The second instalment will be released upon proper utilisation of the first tranche.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Assam Ministers Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog and Bimal Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and several MLAs were present on the occasion.