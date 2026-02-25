Orion Rolls Out On-Site Battery Energy Storage System For Industrial, Commercial And Public Sectors First Three Of Ten Deployments Underway In California

Inaugural battery energy storage system (BESS) deployments are commencing in Orion's current fiscal quarter at the first three sites of a 10-site deployment in California, the company said.

The deployments feature rechargeable batteries to store the energy the facility's solar panels accumulate during the day for use either at night or whenever it is needed. These facilities can draw down the stored energy to power administrative, industrial or business administrative activities, as well as EV charging and other functions.

The system delivers flexibility to individual facilities as they adjust in real time to smooth out generation variabilities. The solution's bi-directional connectivity capability allows the facility to operate either on or off the grid, while a controller allows optimal battery management and power conversion.

The battery energy storage system enables significant and measurable cost savings as it serves to improve grid services, resiliency and decarbonization. The certified, compliant and configurable solution is easily integrated in many facilities.

Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow said that the roll-out of the battery energy storage system is in response to increasing customer demand.

“Whether they are the world's leading automakers, Fortune 500 retailers or major-metro public school districts, our customers consistently ask our team to empower them with onsite management of their facilities' energy usage,” said Ms. Washlow.“Battery energy storage systems provide that capability. Facilities managers can run on solar when the sun is out and on stored energy when it's not. They can calibrate at will and make a shift-in-mix on the fly while realizing significant cost savings.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at .

