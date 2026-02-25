Eight Former Presidents And Prime Ministers Join Vital Voices In Calling On European Commission To Act On My Voice, My Choice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Voices Global Partnership is supporting My Voice, My Choice, the European Citizens' Initiative that has mobilized more than 1.2 million citizens across all 27 EU member states in support of safe and accessible abortion care - one of the largest grassroots democratic efforts in European Union history.

In December, members of the European Parliament came together across the political divide to vote overwhelmingly in favor of the proposal - a rare and powerful demonstration of cross-party support for women's autonomy and democratic participation.

The final decision now rests with the European Commission.

An open letter published in Politico Europe urges the Commission to act on the clear democratic mandate delivered by more than a million citizens. The letter is backed by eight former presidents and prime ministers from Europe and around the world, alongside global leaders and cultural figures.

Signatories include:



Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland and Former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Helen Clark, 37th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Former Administrator of United Nations Development Programme

Justin Trudeau, Former Prime Minister of Canada

Sanna Marin, Former Prime Minister of Finland

Dalia Grybauskaitė, Former President of Lithuania

Tarja Halonen, Former President of Finland

Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Former Prime Minister of Iceland

Beatriz Merino, Former Prime Minister of Peru Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State

They are joined by prominent advocates and cultural leaders including Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg, Sophia Bush, Anja Rubik and Mark Ruffalo, among many others.

“My Voice, My Choice demonstrates the strength of democracy in action,” said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices.“More than a million citizens engaged in the democratic process to defend women's autonomy. When participation reaches this scale, institutions have a responsibility to respond.”

Nelson added,“This is a pivotal moment for Europe. Acting on this initiative would affirm not only women's rights, but the principle that democratic engagement leads to meaningful policy outcomes.”

Nika Kovač, a leader of My Voice, My Choice, emphasized the broader significance of the movement.“We began as a small group of young women who believed our voices mattered,” she said.“Today, 1.2 million people have spoken. We are asking the European Commission to demonstrate that European democracy listens.”

Supporters state that the Commission's forthcoming decision will send a clear signal about the European Union's commitment to democracy, women's rights, and the principle that when citizens speak collectively, their institutions listen.

Media Contact:

Leila Roberts

Vital Voices Global Partnership

...

Press Inquiries

Leila Roberts

...

