Foremost Clean Energy Reports Final Results Of 2025 Jean Lake Drill Program Including High Grade Gold Intercepts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (" Foremost Company ") is pleased to report the final assay results from its 2025 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Jean Lake Gold-Lithium Property (“ Jean Lake”) located near the historic mining centre of Snow Lake in Manitoba. The program consisted of 15 drill holes (see Figure 1) totaling 2,266 metres (see News Release dated December 8, 2025). Final assays returned high-grade near surface intercepts including 9.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres from 48.0 metres (including 27.9 g/t Au over 0.7 metres) in JL25-010 and 6.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres from 52.5 metres (including 31.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metres) in JL25-009 (see Table 1). These latest drill results continue to define and expand the near-surface gold system along the Valkyrie Trend. Gold mineralization has now been intersected along approximately 600 metres of strike length on and adjacent to the Valkyrie Trend (see Figure 2), significantly increasing the scale of the emerging gold system.

Highlights:

JL25-006



2.9 g/t Au over 6.7 m starting at 169.5 m, including 32.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m 2.6 g/t Au over 2.5 m starting at 36.0 m, including 6.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m

JL25-007

2.6 g/t Au over 5.4 m starting at 43.4 m, including 6.8 g/t Au over 1.8 m

JL25-009



6.2 g/t Au over 2.6 m starting at 52.5 m, including 31.1 g/t Au over 0.5 m

1.5 g/t Au over 9.1 m starting at 15.4 m, including 9.1 g/t Au over 0.9 m 1.6 g/t Au over 6.7 m starting at 30.0 m, including 9.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m

JL25-010

9.4 g/t Au over 2.2 m starting at 48.0 m, including 27.9 g/t Au over 0.7 m

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, commented: “These final results complete a successful 2025 drill campaign and significantly advance our understanding of the Jean Lake property. What began as a high-grade discovery in 2023 has now evolved into a ~600-metre mineralized gold corridor along the Valkyrie Gold Trend, characterized by consistent higher-grade zones within broader mineralized envelopes. Mineralization occurs at shallow depths in several holes and remains open along strike and at depth, reinforcing our confidence that this represents a robust shear zone gold system rather than isolated occurrences. Our next phase will focus on step-out and infill drilling to expand the corridor and further define and target the higher-grade components of this structurally controlled system.”

The Valkyrie Trend – An Emerging Gold Corridor

Gold mineralization at Jean Lake was first identified in discovery hole JL23-008 in 2023 (see News Release dated June 6, 2023), which returned 7.5 g/t Au over 7.66 metres including 102.0 g/t Au over 0.48 metres. Drill holes JL25-001 through JL25-004, previously reported on November 10, and 19, 2025, expanded the mineralized footprint and confirmed continuity along the Valkyrie Trend, including:



JL25-001: 12.7 g/t Au over 2.07 m (including 40 g/t Au over 0.6 m)

JL25-002: 10.7 g/t Au over 5.6 m (including 82 g/t Au over 0.7 m) JL25-003: 9.0 g/t Au over 3.5 m (including 34.2 g/t Au over 0.8 m)



The results from holes JL25-006 through JL25-015 further extend and define gold mineralization along the Valkyrie Trend. Gold mineralization has now been identified over approximately 600 metres of strike length (Figure 2). Gold mineralization is interpreted to be primarily hosted within a steeply dipping shear zone characterized by quartz veining and sericite alteration. Mineralized intercepts are characterized by broad (~5-7m) 1–3 g/t Au mineralized envelopes hosting higher-grade zones exceeding 20–80 g/t Au. Multiple drill fences between 2023 and 2025 on and adjacent to the Valkyrie Trend illustrate a robust gold system that remains open along strike and at depth.

Full assay results from the final 2025 drill holes and drill collar information are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2 below.

Figure 1. Jean Lake – Gold Assay Results by Drillhole (2023 + 2025)



