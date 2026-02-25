Autonomix Medical Announces Release Of New CEO Corner Segment Highlighting Publication Strategy And Scientific Validation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO, Brad Hauser, discusses building clinical credibility through rigorous science and peer-reviewed engagement

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the release of its latest CEO Corner segment featuring President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hauser.

As part of the segment, Mr. Hauser discusses Autonomix's publication strategy and the Company's focused efforts over the past 12 to 18 months to expand its scientific publication and presentation footprint. He emphasizes that submitting clinical and technical data to competitive, peer-reviewed scientific forums is a foundational step in validating Autonomix's technology, strengthening clinical credibility, and supporting long-term growth.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“might,”“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“plans,” and“proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

