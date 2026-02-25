Data I/O And IAR Announce Collaboration To Simplify And Unify Security Provisioning From Embedded Design To Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology Integration Delivers Seamless Security Solution from Development Through Volume Production

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of data provisioning solutions for flash memory, microcontrollers and security ICs, and IAR, the global leader in embedded development software tools, today announced the companies are collaborating to deliver a simple, secure and seamless solution that unifies security provisioning throughout the supply chain from embedded design into mass production manufacturing.

As government regulations and industry standards increasingly mandate robust security measures for electronic products, this partnership addresses a critical industry need. Designing security from the beginning is essential to ensure firmware integrity, prevent unauthorized access, and protect intellectual property. By securing the supply chain from design through the earliest point in the production process, this technology integration minimizes touchpoints for exposure to threat actors and reduces the risk of compromise.

The collaboration leverages IAR's global leadership in embedded tools, security definition with Data I/O's expertise in semiconductor preprogramming and device provisioning technology. By leveraging the combined algorithm libraries of both companies, the collaboration enables broader device support at an accelerated pace – giving manufacturers access to a wider range of supported devices without sacrificing speed or security. IAR's solution integrates directly with Data I/O's industry-proven PSV family of programming systems providing a seamless workflow for electronics manufactures requiring secure, high-throughput device provisioning. This collaboration enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide to:



Design security into embedded products from the start with the IAR toolchain, with secure and seamless transfer into manufacturing on Data I/O's manual and automated programming solutions, securing the supply chain from design to production

Gain greater control over security deployment with integrated solutions that maintain security integrity throughout the development and manufacturing lifecycle

Move production anywhere in the world securely with consistent security provisioning capabilities across global manufacturing sites

Reduce development time and minimize touchpoints through the combination of IAR's and Data I/O's comprehensive algorithm libraries Enable complete traceability with Data I/O's ConneX software for device-level tracking and reporting throughout the entire security provisioning process



"Collaborating with IAR allows us to extend our security provisioning capabilities upstream into the design phase, creating an unprecedented end-to-end solution for our customers. The synergy is clear: IAR brings world-class embedded development expertise, and their customers trust them to define security from the earliest stages, while Data I/O brings decades of experience in reliable, scalable device programming for volume manufacturing,” said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation.“Together, we're not just offering tools-we're delivering a complete security ecosystem that empowers OEMs to meet evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining the agility to compete globally. This is the kind of collaboration that strengthens both companies and creates substantial value for our customers."

This solution is expected to launch in 2026. The collaboration is already gaining traction with several active customer engagements underway across the global manufacturing operations.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit .

About IAR

IAR delivers world-leading software and services for embedded development, empowering companies worldwide to create secure, high-quality products that shape the future. Since 1983, our solutions have helped ensure reliability, security, and efficiency in the development of more than one million embedded applications across industries such as Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, MedTech, and Safety.

With support for 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners, we enable innovation and success for our customers. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, we operate globally through strategically located sales and support offices.

IAR is part of Qt Group, operating as an independent business unit while strengthening our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for embedded systems. Learn more at

