Sutro Biopharma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Conference Details:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 2-4, 2026

Location: Boston, MA



Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 8-11, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 10-11, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 10-12, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Webcasts of the fireside chats at the TD Cowen and Citizens conferences will be accessible through the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Archived replays will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro's cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what's possible in cancer therapy. The Company's pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit .

