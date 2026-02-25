University Of Miami School Of Law Receives Endowed Gift From Sidley Austin Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endowment will annually honor top Constitutional Law students, cultivating future leaders in a key legal discipline.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Miami School of Law has received an endowed gift from the Sidley Austin Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the global law firm of Sidley Austin LLP. The gift creates the Sidley Austin Foundation Endowed Book Award in Constitutional Law, fostering academic excellence in Constitutional Law and providing equal awards each year to the top three students excelling in this field. It follows other scholarship endowments from the Sidley Austin Foundation for third-year students serving as editor-in-chief of the University of Miami Law Review and at the Business Law Review.

“We are grateful to Sidley Austin for this endowed gift,” Patricia Sánchez Abril, dean, School of Law, said.“In an era where constitutional questions are at the forefront of public discourse, these awards will encourage our students to engage deeply with the subject and recognize outstanding achievement in the classroom.”

"We are pleased to support law students who excel in this field and will help shape the future of the profession. We have been deeply involved in the Miami community since we opened our Miami office three years ago, and this and other Sidley endowments to the University of Miami underline our commitment and support to the school and the community,” Yvette Ostolaza, Sidley's Management Committee Chair and University of Miami School of Law graduate, said.“Sidley has a strong Constitutional law practice at all levels, including the United States Supreme Court where our lawyers have made nearly 200 arguments.”

Sidley Austin has built a reputation as a leader in constitutional law, with a distinguished history of representing clients before the U.S. Supreme Court and other appellate courts. The firm's gift reflects its dedication to supporting the next generation of legal minds who will shape the interpretation and application of constitutional principles in the years ahead.

About Sidley Austin LLP

Sidley is an elite global law firm. With approximately 2,300 lawyers and 160 years of experience, we have established a reputation for deploying innovative legal strategies to achieve powerful results for our clients in complex transactional, restructuring, crisis management, investigation, regulatory, and litigation matters.

Our perspective and reach are truly global, supported by 21 offices strategically situated in key commercial, regulatory, and financial centers across the world. Our lawyers and business professionals, fluent in more than 75 languages, possess the cultural awareness and cross-border legal acumen needed to bring clarity to a dynamic business landscape.

About the University of Miami School of Law

The University of Miami School of Law's mission is to foster the intellectual discipline, creativity, and critical skills that will prepare its graduates for the highest standards of professional competence in the practice of law in a global environment subject to continual ― and not always predictable ― transformation; to cultivate a broad range of legal and interdisciplinary scholarship that, working at the cutting edge of its field, enhances the development of law and legal doctrine and deepens society's understanding of law and its role in society; and to fulfill the legal profession's historic duty to promote the interests of justice.

