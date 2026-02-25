Mobiquity Technologies And Context Networks Expand Casino Media Network Reach And Scale Through Nationwide ATM Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) and Context Networks today announced a strategic expansion of their casino-focused media ecosystem through the integration of digital advertising capabilities across a nationwide ATM infrastructure.

This initiative transforms high-traffic ATM locations into programmatic digital media assets, significantly extending the networks scale while enhancing advertisers' ability to execute targeted campaigns within key Designated Market Areas (DMAs).

The ATM footprint spans more than 120,000 machines operated by thousands of independent operators nationwide, creating substantial incremental digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory across retail, hospitality, and gaming-adjacent environments.

Extending Reach Across the DMA

Together, Mobiquity and Context Networks are enabling advertisers to reach consumers across multiple high-engagement touchpoints:



Inside the Casino – Engaging guests at one of the most consistent transaction points on the gaming floor.

Outside the Casino – Expanding impressions into surrounding retail and high-traffic community locations within the same DMA. Cross-Environment Retargeting – Leveraging data-driven capabilities to extend campaigns beyond the casino floor, enabling continued engagement before, during, and after the casino visit.



By connecting casino-based media assets with broader ATM placements, the combined platform increases network density within targeted markets, giving brands greater reach and campaign continuity.

“Integrating ATM media into our broader ecosystem materially increases scale and strengthens our ability to deliver measurable reach across defined markets,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.“This expansion enhances the value to advertisers seeking consistent engagement inside and outside the casino environment.”

“This integration represents another step in building a unified retail and gaming media network,” added Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks.“By extending our reach into high-frequency ATM touchpoints, we create new monetization opportunities for operators while delivering expanded audience access for brands.”

Scalable, Recurring Revenue Growth

The ATM integration enhances the recurring revenue model shared across the platform by adding incremental impressions, programmatic demand access, and measurable analytics across an expanded footprint. As additional operators activate media capabilities, market-level scale is expected to increase, further strengthening advertiser value within targeted DMAs.

About Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an advertising and data intelligence company that utilizes AI to deliver programmatic media, audience targeting, and real-time behavioral insights across mobile, CTV, digital out-of-home, social media and in-venue screens. Through its subsidiaries, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, Mobiquity and several strategic partnerships, Mobiquity powers innovative campaigns-bridging digital and physical environments to drive engagement through contextually relevant, data-driven advertising. For more information, visit .

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that delivers transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media NetworkTM (CPMNTM) provides casino operators and gaming environments with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on key gaming segments: casino, route amusement operators, iGaming, and ATM and Kiosk networks. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context is creating the next evolution of retail media-where every consumer moment can be an extraordinary brand experience . For more information, visit .

