Kuwait Airways Chairperson Congratulates Leadership, People On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Abdulmohsen Al-Faqaan, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day anniversaries.
This came in a statement for KUNA, as he affirmed that this national occasion embodies the meanings of unity, belonging, and loyalty to the homeland and its wise leadership, noting that Kuwait Airways, as the national carrier, is keen to participate in various national occasions that reflect pride in Kuwait's history, its development journey, and the achievements it has made on various levels.
He added that the company continues to work according to strategic plans aimed at developing its services, enhancing its network of destinations, and providing the best levels of service to travelers, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and contributing to supporting the position of the State of Kuwait regionally and internationally.
Al-Faqaan prayed Almighty Allah to perpetuate the blessings of security, safety and prosperity upon Kuwait under the wise leadership and to bring this occasion back to the nation and its citizens with goodness, blessings and prosperity. (end)
