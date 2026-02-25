In Meeting With PM Modi, Netanyahu Highlights 'Bond Of Real Friendship' Between Israel And India

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a private meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ben-Gurion International Airport on Wednesday soon after his arrival in the country on a two-day State Visit with the two leaders discussing a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

"This is a bond of real friendship. Great friend, my great friend," Netanyahu is seen saying while meeting PM Modi in a video shared by the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The 'private meeting' between the two leaders took place after Netanyahu and First Lady Sara Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi at the Ben-Gurion airport in a special gesture.

"You are a great leader," said Netanyahu after the two leaders exchanged a warm hug at the tarmac.

The Israeli PM also engaged in an animated conversation with PM Modi, highlighting that the colour of PM Modi's pocket square matches Sara's saffron dress perfectly.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi stated that he is honoured to have been received by Israeli counterpart and his wife at the airport and is looking forward to holding talks and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the friendship between two nations.

"Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017, a trip which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management cooperation between the two countries. Netanyahu had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport in 2017 also.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated Israel is an important partner of India in strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence and agriculture.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Shalom Israel! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Israel. This is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. In a special and heartwarming gesture PM Narendra Modi was received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Mrs Sara Netanyahu at the airport and was accorded a special guard of honour."

"Israel is an important partner of India across strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence and agriculture. The relationship is anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities and a growing convergence in futuristic technologies," he added.

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to his engagements with Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in various sectors and discussing regional and global issues.

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.

During the visit, PM Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and hold talks with him on various bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he eagerly looks forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora, "who have for long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship".

"I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," PM Modi added.