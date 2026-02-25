Eaglenxt Advances Defense Initiatives In Poland Amid Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poland Leading Europe in Defense Investment and Modernization

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the“Company” or“EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today highlighted significant momentum and expanding opportunities in Poland, after completion of a recent sale.

Poland has emerged as NATO's top relative defense spender, allocating approximately 4.5% of GDP to defense in 2026, according to recent reports from the BBC and Reuters, far exceeding the alliance's targets. This commitment, driven by heightened regional security needs, supports an ambitious multi-year modernization program focused on advanced capabilities, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors, and related technologies to enhance operational readiness and situational awareness.

“Poland's leadership in defense spending, their vision for national defense and their access to major EU funding mechanisms create tremendous opportunities for innovative UAS providers like EagleNXT,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.“We are well-positioned to support Poland's advanced defense and security environments.”

The momentum behind Poland's defense spending intensified in January 2026, when the European Commission approved Poland's national defense investment plan under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program. This unlocked approximately €43.7 billion in low-interest loans, enabling substantial investments in strategic unmanned systems and geospatial solutions. This is the largest SAFE allocation to any participating Member State.

EagleNXT's in-country partner, Dilectro Enterprise, plays a pivotal role in delivering customer success, including training and support. As a proof point of this growing demand, EagleNXT successfully sold six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to Polish customers through Dilectro in December 2025.

Building on this success and the broader market potential, EagleNXT and Dilectro will jointly participate in three major Polish trade shows in 2026 to showcase the eBee series of drones on the U.S. Department of Defense Blue UAS Cleared list:



Drone World Expo, March 3-5, 2026, at PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn (near Warsaw), a premier event for drone technologies and unmanned systems applications.



POLSECURE, April 21-23, 2026, at Targi Kielce in Kielce, the leading international expo for public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and modern technologies for uniformed services.

MSPO (International Defense Industry Exhibition), September 8-11, 2026, also at Targi Kielce in Kielce, Central and Eastern Europe's largest defense trade fair, drawing global leaders in military modernization.



These events offer prime opportunities to engage defense, government, and security stakeholders amid Poland's accelerated push for advanced UAS solutions.

For more information about EagleNXT UAS solutions, to schedule a demonstration, or to connect at upcoming events, visit EagleNXT or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

...

Investor Relations

Email: ...