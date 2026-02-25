Sunpower To Participate In The 38Th Annual ROTH Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower,” the“Company,” or Nasdaq:“SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation company – today announced the Company will attend the 38Annual Roth Conference, on Monday, March 23to be held at the Ritz Carlton at Dana Point, CA.

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH. Interested investors should contact their ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting.

Additional Upcoming 1Q Conferences:

SunPower will be attending the following additional conferences during 1Q 2026:



Cantor Fitzgerald Technology & Industrial Growth Conference (NYC, March 11th) Canaccord Virtual Sustainability Summit (Virtual, March 12th)

If you would like to schedule a meeting with management at any of these events, please contact our Investor Relations team at ....

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .

Company Contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

...

(801) 515-8727

